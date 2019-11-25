Thanksgiving Day is an excellent reminder that we have so many blessings in our lives. But the truth is that we ought to be practicing thanksgiving every day of the year.

Maybe it would be better to celebrate “Thankless Day” once a year. Everyone could have permission to whine and complain for a whole day and eat day-old cold pizza and moan and groan. It could be fun to see who could come up with the most things to complain about. We might even become aware of our own negativity and run out of things to grumble about.

The rest of the year we could spend being thankful every day. Since that is not likely to happen, I want to share a paraphrased version of a piece that Dear Abby printed on New Year’s Day but is perfectly suited for Thanksgiving. Her annual article was originally adapted from the Al-Anon credo.

“Just for today, I will live through this day only and not tackle all my problems at once. Just for today, I will choose to be happy. Just for today, I will adjust myself to what is and not try to adjust everything to my own desires. Just for today, I will strengthen my mind. I will study and learn something useful.

"Just for today, I will exercise my soul in diverse ways; I will do someone a good turn and not get found out and if anybody knows it won’t count. Just for today, I will be agreeable. I will dress becomingly, keep my voice low, be courteous and not be critical. Just for today, I will save myself from two pests; hurry and indecision. Just for today, I will have a quiet half hour all by myself. I will focus on a better perspective.

"Just for today, I will be unafraid. I will enjoy what is beautiful and trust that what I give to the world, the world will give back to me.”

Thanksgiving is not a day; it is a lifestyle that becomes us all.

Connie Mason Michaelis is a lifestyle consultant who is on Facebook at Just Now Old Enough.