According to those familiar with the work of Topeka's neighborhood improvement associations, the accomplishments of NIAs and their members go largely unrecognized. But a meeting held Sunday aims to change that.

Though neighborhood improvement associations have existed in Topeka since 1976, Sunday marked the first-ever Neighborhood Improvement Association Recognition Event. Members of Topeka's NIAs gathered at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library to recognize achievements of those local associations and the people behind their successes — and to share ideas about how to move forward.

"It seemed to me months ago," said Michael Bell, president of the Tennessee Town NIA, "that it was time that neighborhood improvement associations, who work on behalf of low-to-moderate income individuals and families, get recognized in ways that don't have to deal with crime and other issues that the city seems to associate with our neighborhoods — so that was how this thing got started."

Bell organized Sunday's event, which attracted close to two dozen Topekans. Most were NIA officers or volunteers. City council member Michael Padilla and city manager Brent Trout were also present.

Topeka is home to 21 neighborhood improvement associations. Tennessee Town NIA was the first. Seventeen associations were formed between 1976 and 2000, and four more have been created since.

By applying for grants, organizing volunteers and advocating for meaningful local policy, NIAs and their members work to address challenges facing residents of their areas.

Betty Phillips, a longtime neighborhood improvement association volunteer and charter president of what became the Hi-Crest NIA, spoke at the recognition event. She shared stories of the advocacy work she has done, with the help of other volunteers, over the past three decades.

"The NIAs not only are comprised of some of the finest people in Topeka," Phillips said, "but their selfless, largely unrecognized accomplishments frequently, against great odds, rebuild nobility and character. They are determined to make their small part of the world a better place than they found it."

NIA work across Topeka has included cleaning up public spaces, improving community facilities, dedicating parks, advocating for better infrastructure, renovating houses and more.

"Most people just move away rather than try to improve conditions," Phillips said.

But that's simply not the case with NIA members, and those at Sunday's event would agree. Their goal is to lift Topeka up by advocating for those who might not always be able to stand up for themselves.

"It is not a popular thing to stand up for poor people," Bell said. "It's often paid lip service by a number of people, but when the rubber hits the road and the actual work begins, sometimes you don't see those people pushing that rock ahead. I just really think — and it's why I've remained committed to not only my own NIA but all NIAs in this city — that some of the best people I have met in my life have been NIA people."

Bell said NIA volunteers care so much because they see how their actions affect their neighbors.

"We're there all the time," he added. "This isn't drive-by policy making for us. It's everyday decision making with everyday consequences."