Woman seriously injured when struck by vehicle

TOPEKA — A woman suffered serious injuries when she was struck by a car late Thursday while walking in the middle of a busy roadway just south of Topeka, authorities said.

Emergency dispatchers received a call around 9 p.m. that a person was walking in the middle of the road on S.W. Topeka Boulevard near its intersection with S.W. University Boulevard, said Shawnee County sheriff's Lt. Robert Child.

Several minutes later, at 9:04 p.m., dispatchers received a second call informing them that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle in the 6800 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

Shawnee County sheriff's deputies and emergency medical personnel were sent to the scene, Child said. When the first deputy arrived, he located a woman who had been struck by a vehicle.

The woman was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, Child said. The driver of the vehicle was reported uninjured.

Northbound lanes of S.W. Topeka Boulevard were shut down while the accident was investigated. The lanes were reopened at midnight.

No suspicious activity is believed to be involved in the incident, Child said, and the driver of the vehicle showed no were no signs of impairment.

Eight gaming machines seized from stores

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY — Eight machines were seized as representatives of the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission served search warrants at convenience stores in Leavenworth and Lansing, a spokesman for the commission said.

Fred Waller, an enforcement agent for the KRGC, said the machines are considered illegal gaming devices.

The search warrants were served Wednesday at three stores in Leavenworth and one in Lansing. In addition to the machines, money associated with alleged illegal gaming also was seized, according to Waller.

Employees of the KRGC were assisted by members of the Leavenworth Police Department and Lansing Police Department.

“We assisted with manpower,” Lansing Police Chief Steve Wayman said.

Waller said the search warrants were served at the local businesses after complaints were made and a followup investigation was conducted.

Waller said any machine that requires a person to pay to play for a chance to win a prize is illegal in Kansas other than those in casinos.

“Those are considered gaming machines, and that’s what these are,” he said.