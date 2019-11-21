MANHATTAN — Blake Lynch isn't perfect, but he's close.

In fact, no kicker in Kansas State history has come closer.

He's also a bit of a forgotten man for the Wildcats, in large part because for a kicker, his season so far has been remarkably drama-free. While he has yet to be faced with a last-second kick this season, he has been nothing short of automatic when given the opportunity.

Well, almost.

His lone miss came on the first attempt of the season, a 37-yard field goal try in the Wildcats' season-opening 49-14 rout of Nicholls.

"I think that kick helped me," said Lynch, a junior and former walk-on from Goddard Eisenhower High School, who since that miss has made 13 straight field goals and all 38 extra points. "It's allowed me to be more focused and not taking it for granted, honestly.

"It's kind of a weird way to look at it, obviously. I wish I would have made that one, but I think it's helped out."

K-State coach Chris Klieman talks all the time about scoring touchdowns and not settling for field goals. Twice last week in a 24-20 loss to West Virginia, Wildcats penetrated the Mountaineer 20-yard line and came away with three points instead of seven.

But Klieman also has come to appreciate the fact that when he sends Lynch onto the field, it's almost a sure thing.

"He's just had a phenomenal year and he's a really consistent guy," K-State coach Chris Klieman said. "He just wants to be perfect in his craft and that's one thing I appreciate about Blake, is every day he's out there with his same routine.

"As a kicker it's about your routine, and he's locked into his routine."

So locked in that he currently is on pace to become the most accurate field goal kicker ever. Though he missed some time with an injury in the middle of last season, he made 14 of 16 field goal tries with both misses from beyond 50 yards.

For his career, he is right at 90% at 27-for-30, and has missed just one point after. His 90% career success rate ranks fourth nationally among active kickers.

Not that he's keeping track. He makes a point of avoiding any social media platforms that might serve as a distraction.

"I try to stay off of Twitter as much as I can, honestly," he said. "I think that's the biggest thing.

"Just stay focused and take it one kick at a time. That's something I learned from (former K-State kicker Matthew) McCrane that's helped me. Just kind of live in the moment and not think about it."

That's where routine comes in. And Lynch said his has developed over time since he became serious about kicking during high school.

"It's just years of practice, I guess," said Lynch, a former soccer player who decided to concentrate exclusively on football the start of his junior year. "You just figure out what works and stuff. The big thing for me is just not getting hurt.

"I've kind of taken a step back a little bit from the reps I take during practice, just to make sure I make it through the season, and I actually feel better on Saturday when I don't over-kick myself through the week."

So far, his career long field goal has been a 46-yarder this season at Oklahoma State.

"I'd say 50 and in is my specialty," Lynch said. "I’m not really a power kicker, though I can kick farther.

"I hit a 63 before the (last game) but there was a quite a bit of wind. I'd say probably 55 and in is where I'm comfortable."

Before each game, he determines his range in each direction, accounting for wind and weather, and reports to Klieman.

After that, it's just a matter of waiting, watching and getting mentally prepared to answer the call.

"Kicking is all mental," he said. "There's a lot of guys that can kick the ball far, but I think it comes down to the mental aspect mainly."