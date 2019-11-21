A call has gone out for seven turkeys.

Emmaus House has been blessed with food like no other holiday season in the past. For the first time, they have had donations to cover every family on their list, except for seven turkeys.

"It's a beautiful blessing. We have just celebrated 40 years and this is the first time (we've had enough for everyone)," said Emmaus House director Brittany Knoll.

Anyone wanting to donate a turkey can take the bird from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to Emmaus House, 802 N. 5th, Knoll said. "Thanks to the community for everything they do for us. They really stepped up this year."

More food is welcome and anything over what they can use for Thanksgiving will go into the Christmas food program.

Emmaus used Facebook to spread the word and the response has been wonderful. The community has stepped up and provided everything Emmaus needs. Food used in the Christmas Boxes that are distributed on Dec. 20 include ham, chicken, corn, green beans, canned fruit, instant mashed potatoes, cake or cookie mixes, soup, mac and cheese and nuts.

Emmaus will serve up boxes for 180 families in Garden City and surrounding communities.

There was a salon food drive that brought in a good amount of food and got other organizations involved, including Bible Christian Church, which helped hand out food drive information.

Other supplies donated include cleaning supplies, liquid dish and laundry soap. Cash or check donations are always welcome. The money is used to purchase food and help pay the bills.

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, Western Kansas Community Foundation will match donations made that day — which is a beautiful thing, Knoll said.

Any family that needs help with food for the holiday season can go to the office and fill out an application. Anyone with questions can contact Emmaus House at 275-2008.

Also working hard to provide food and toys at this time of year is the Salvation Army. The familiar Red Kettle Drive is already underway at four locations in Garden City, with more on the way.

Ringers are needed and volunteers can go to registertoring.com to sign up for a time.

Lt. Chelsea Barnes, pastor and administrator at the Garden City Salvation Army, said it would be fun if there could be bell-ringing competitions between the fire and police departments, schools or business to get everyone in the spirit.

Bell ringing started on Nov. 15 at Hobby Lobby, JC Penny, Dollar General and Daylite Donuts. On Friday, Nov. 29, more ringers will be in place at both Walmart locations, Sam's Club, Walgreens and both Dillons locations as they strive to meet their Red Kettle goal of $56,586. A new way to donate is available through Kettle Pay. If a person already has Google Pay or Apple Pay, they can make a donation that way.

Money collected in the Red Kettle drive stays in Finney County. It helps support the operating budget, supports the case manager, supports social service programs and even helps keep the lights on in the building.

In the Salvation Army food program, food boxes are regularly offered once a month with a special food box at Christmas. Financial assistance is also available to those in need as long as the money holds out. There is also a produce program on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

On Friday nights is a youth program for ages 7-18. The Salvation Army supplies activities for these students.

Another holiday tradition is the coat distribution and Angel Tree toy drive. If someone wants to adopt a family that has signed up for food and toys, the Salvation Army can match them up with a family and purchase toys and a food box for that family.

Help is needed to get donated toys, especially for the older age groups, Barnes said.

Items can be dropped off at the office at 216 N. 9th Street. They will take donations through Friday, Dec. 13, with donation at the office Dec. 16-20. Families that signed up will receive a letter for an appointment to pick up their toys and Christmas food box. Families need to bring their letter and proof of ID before they get to walk through the toy shop and pick out their toys, Barnes said.