A warm November day is on tap Wednesday in the Topeka area, as afternoon highs should top out around 70 degrees.

Then, in the evening, look for a chance of rain and thunderstorms.

Thursday will be much colder, with temperatures dropping to 44 degrees by late in the afternoon.

Friday will be chilly, as well, with afternoon highs in the lower-0s and a chance of rain and snow.

A sunny weekend is on tap, with highs in the 50s expected both Saturday and Sunday.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Showers likely, mainly after 5 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

• Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 46. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

• Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 44 by 5 p.m. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

• Thursday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

• Friday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

• Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 51.

• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

• Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

• Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

• Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

• Monday night: A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

• Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.