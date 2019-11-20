Mention “new car smell” within earshot of others, and you’ll probably receive quick and expressive affirmation of the pleasantness of that phenomenon. I can’t say I’ve had a whole lot of experience with it myself, but fortunately, it’s such a recognizably pleasant aroma that I could buy scented candles or air fresheners manufactured to give me a similar olfactory experience.

“New oven smell,” on the other hand, doesn’t seem quite as popular.

And for good reason, I’d say. The conspicuous stoveless hole in our kitchen counters that I referenced last week has been appropriately filled. The new oven seems quite at home in the space. Its newness is accompanied by its own unique aroma, but instead of buying a candle that matches and enhances that scent, I might be lighting a candle to obfuscate it.

It’s not terrible, it’s just not nice. I think the problem is more that the new oven scent isn’t food-y -- it smells mechanical, not anything like gingersnaps, curry, or barbeque.

To make matters worse, Brian was painting the utility room right around the corner. That is a wonderful thing, but it has repercussions. Oil-based paint fumes don’t usually make your stomach rumble (at least not for good reasons).

The final aromatically challenging factor was that, for the poor oven’s inaugural test run, I roasted broccoli.

Now don’t get me wrong: this girl loves broccoli. In contrast to my older brother, whose childhood resistance to broccoli is one of the first things I think of in relation to this vegetable, I have always appreciated these strange little green trees. So many people love to hate them, but in classic Amanda style, I just love them. Incorporated into other dishes is great, raw is fine, and roasted is almost glorious.

But let’s be honest, broccoli can taste really good and smell really bad. Brian has definitely asked sincerely if we needed to take the compost or the trash out when the culprit is just a head of still-very-healthy broccoli.

You might notice similarly distinct aromas with other crucifers like cabbage, kale, and radishes. That’s because the brassica family of vegetables contains good doses of the enzyme sulforaphane — hence the sulfurous smell. The smell is stronger when these vegetables are overcooked, but you can get a hint of it pretty much anytime you’re interacting with crucifers.

This strong aroma compound, however, comes with strong nutritional benefits. Medical research suggests sulforaphane, this “rockstar molecule,” protects our brains and eyes, boosts liver function, and is one of the most effective cancer-fighting enzymes and potent antioxidants out there.

All crucifers are fabulous, but broccoli often takes the cake as far as nutrition density is concerned. So much so that apparently one of broccoli’s nicknames is “the crown jewel of nutrition.”

All that healthfulness, and it still tastes great. I didn’t roast broccoli because it’s nutrient-packed; I roasted it because I can eat a whole baking sheet of it basically like candy. I had to force myself to save some for later.

Farmers’ markets and home gardens are passed, so we have to change our seasonal eating mindset a little bit, but broccoli is a cool-weather crop, and it pairs well with fall flavors and holiday cooking.

If broccoli is on the menu and you’re having guests, just, um, maybe burn a scented candle, too.

Amanda Miller writes a column about local foods for The Hutchinson News. She teaches classes at Apron Strings and makes cheese on her family’s dairy farm near Pleasantview. Reach her at hyperpeanutbutter@gmail.com