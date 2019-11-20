A man was robbed of his vehicle while attempting to deliver a pizza in north Leavenworth, a police spokesman said.

The incident was reported at 8:45 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Pottawatomie Street.

While trying to deliver a pizza, the victim was approached by another man who was armed with a handgun.

“The suspect demanded the vehicle,” said Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

The suspect left in the vehicle, a 2016 Honda Civic. The victim was not injured.

The vehicle was recovered at about 11:30 p.m. Monday. Nicodemus said the vehicle was found abandoned across the Centennial Bridge in Missouri in the area of Route 92 and Route 45 Spur.

Nicodemus said he does not know if items had been removed from the vehicle. There was damage to the vehicle’s headliner.

The suspect was described as a bald white man who wore a black shirt and pants with a camouflage pattern.

People with information about the case can contact the Leavenworth Police Department’s clue hotline at 913-682-CLUE, or 682-2583.