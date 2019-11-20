Emanuel Lutheran Church, 140 East 30th Ave., is preparing for its 16th annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, to be served in the parish hall between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28.

Organizers expect between 700 and 800 people to attend the free dinner. Reservations are suggested but are not mandatory. They may be made by calling the church office at (620) 662-8622. People who need a ride may ask about free transportation routes when they place their reservations, the news release said.

Emanual Lutheran Church provides this traditional meal to share God’s love with the community, according to the release. The free dinner is open to all those in the community but is especially for those who would otherwise spend the holiday alone or without a Thanksgiving meal, the release said.

The Thanksgiving Dinner is an outreach project that touches nearly every member of the congregation, the release said. Volunteers prepare food, distribute flyers, arrange transportation, wait tables, or handle other duties. People do not have to be a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church to volunteer. They can call the church office to volunteer or for more information.