1. Leadership Luncheon with Tony Finlay: noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 19, Bluebird Books & Cafe, 2 S. Main St., Hutchinson. Hosted by Young Professionals of Reno County. Tony Finlay, executive director of Hutch Rec, has been an active YP member over the years. He will be sharing his leadership journey and the various organizations he's been involved in during his time in Hutchinson. Have an interest in joining Rotary? Tony will also be sharing a unique membership opportunity that is only offered to young professionals. RSVP at https://yprenocounty.com/event.php?id=1566.

2. CBD: What you need to know: 7 p.m. Nov. 19, McPherson Community Building, 122 E. Marlin St., McPherson. Hosted by McPherson Chiropractic Center. Join us for an evening of education about one of the most talked-about supplements on the market today. Learn what you should avoid, what questions you should be asking, and the top five reasons consumers are purchasing CBD products.

3. Soup & Success: 5 p.m. Nov. 19, Hutchinson Community College-McPherson, 2208 E. Kansas Ave., McPherson. Enjoy soup and snacks while discussing the nursing program admission/application process. There will also be information on the admission process for other HCC Allied Health programs, such as physical therapy assistant, radiology technician, respiratory therapist and surgical tech.