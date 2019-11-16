Halstead grad

takes honors

EL DORADO — Halstead High School graduate Taiten Winkel was named second-team All-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference in football for the 2019 season.

Winkel is a freshman punter for Butler Community College in El Dorado.

In 12 games, Winkel had 44 punts for 1,740 yards, a 39.5 yard average. He had 13 inside the 20 against one touchback. His long was 76 yards. Winkel also hit a 30-yard field goal, hitting one of three attempts. He also hit six of nine extra-point kicks.

Butler finished 9-3 this season, 5-2 in Jayhawk Conference play.

The Grizzlies will face Trinity Valley Community College Dec. 8 in the Midwest Classic Bowl in Miami, Okla.

Baseball team

name announced

WICHITA — The new Class AAA baseball team for Wichita now has a name.

The team will be called the Wichita Wind Surge.

The team was formerly the New Orleans Baby Cakes.

The team plays in the Pacific Coast League. It is the top farm club of the Miami Marlins.

The Wind Surge will be Wichita’s first affiliated since the Wichita Pilots/Wranglers of the Texas League moved to Springdale, Ark., at the end of the 2007 season to become the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

Wichita’s last Class AAA team was the Wichita Aeros, which played from 1970 to 1984, then moved to Buffalo, N.Y.

Other Wichita minor league teams in the modern era included the Wichita Oilers/Aviators/Larks/Izzies/Witches/Jobbers from 1905 to 1933, the Wichita Indians from 1950 to 1955 and the Wichita Braves form 1956 to 1958.

The Wind Surge will open play in April, with the home opener set for April 14 against the Memphis Redbirds.

The Wind Surge will play in the PCL American Conference, Southern Division with the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Round Rock Express and San Antonio Missions. Round Rock and San Antonio both were former rivals of the Wichita Wranglers that both moved up from the Texas League.

Thunder falls

to Idaho

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder fell to the Idaho Steelheads 4-1 Friday in ECHL play at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Spencer Naas and Colton Saucerman each scored a goal with an assist for Idaho. Joe Basaraba and Will Merchant each added a goal.

Tomas Sholl stopped 27 of Wichita’s 28 shots.

Beau Starrett scored for Wichita with assists from Nolan Vesey and Matt Brassard.

Mitch Gillam stopped 44 shots in goal for Wichita.

Idaho is 8-3-2-1, while Wichita is 8-4-3-0. Wichita plays Nov. 22 and 23 at Allen.

Thunder makes

player moves

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder hockey team loaned defenseman Patrik Parkkonen to the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League.

An eight-year pro from Finland in his first season in North America, Parkkonen has 10 assists in 14 games with Wichita.

Two Bakersfield players were reassinged to Wichita — forwards Cameron Hebig and Nolan Vesey.

Forward Jakob Stukel was loaned from Bakersfield to Wichita.

Hebig is a second-year pro, who scored a goal with an assist in nine games with Bakersfield this season.

Vesey is a second-year pro who was drafted by Toronto in the sixth round of the NHL Entry Draft in 2014. He played in three games with Bakersfield this season with no scoring. He split last season between Wichita and Bakersfield.

Stukel also is a second-year pro, who was drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in 2016. He played in one game with Bakersfield and four with Wichita this season with one assist.

Forward Tom Mele was released. The nine-year pro had one assist in six games with Wichita this season.