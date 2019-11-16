Brian, 13, is a caring and determined young man.

Brian enjoys reading and being outside. His favorite class in school is language arts, but he also enjoys literature. Brian works hard but will need help with school work.

He would like to be an adventurer like Indiana Jones when he grows up. Brian is proud of his ability to read chapter books and will sound out unfamiliar words. He is not afraid to ask for help, but would prefer to accomplish difficult tasks on his own.

Brian would like a mom who is a librarian or likes to read. Brian will need an active family, preferably one that likes to be outside, as playing outside is one of Brian’s calming strategies. A highly structured and patient family would be a good fit for him.

To learn more about Brian, call Adopt KS Kids at 877-457-5430 or email customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-6521.