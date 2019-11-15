SATURDAY, NOV. 16

Friends of the Library Book Sale: Support the Finney County Public Library on the last day of its discount book sale, running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the library.

GCA Mini & Me: Adults and children can paint a canvas together at these Garden City Arts classes, running from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per pair ($25 for members) and children must be ages 5 and older. Contact Garden City Arts ahead of time to register.

Essential Oil Safety & Winter Wellness Class: Certified Aromatherapist Erica Kuhlmeier will share the do’s and don’t’s of safe essential oil use in the winter. The class begins at 2 p.m. at the library.

GCA Blushing Artiste: Enjoy some wine at this step-by-step group painting class from 7 to 9 p.m. at Garden City Arts. Register ahead of time for $35 ($30 for members) at Garden City Arts.

GCHS Newsies: Carry the banner to Garden City High School to see Disney’s Newsies, a musical about turn-of-the-century newsboys rallying together to strike against unfair working conditions (and also to dance). The show continues through the weekend with a 7 p.m. show Saturday and 2:30 p.m show Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

SUNDAY, NOV. 17

GCHS Newsies: The show continues for one final performance at 2:30 p.m. at the GCHS auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

MONDAY, NOV. 18

Story Time at the Zoo: Preschool children and their caregivers can gather for a story, craft, activity and meet-up with zoo animal ambassadors at this weekly story time at the Finnup Center for Conservation Education, located next to Lee Richardson Zoo. The session will run from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

A Novel Idea (Teen Book Club): Kids ages 13 to 18 are welcome to this free book club for teens at the Finney County Public Library, meeting each week at 6:30 p.m. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

TUESDAY, NOV. 19

Adult Trivia: Come test your knowledge in a free, multi-category game of trivia at the Finney County Public Library. The game starts at 5 p.m. and prizes will be awarded at the end of the night.

Memorial Stocking Drive: Come donate stockings stuffed with nonperishable food, DVDs and games, toiletries, a Christmas card and more for this stocking drive for servicemen named after the late Garden City veteran Travis Bachman. Donations will be accepted at the American Legion in Garden City from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Call 620-287-6677 with any questions.

Evening at the Museum: Sit in on a free seminar about recent archeological discoveries in southwest Kansas presented by Kalvesta archeological consultant Chad Myers. The session, like all Evening at the Museum events, begins at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at the museum.

GCCC Parent Night: Garden City Community College will welcome parents of high school upperclassmen to campus Tuesday, speaking and answering questions about campus health, security, athletics, academics and student services. The information session will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Beth Tedrow Student Center at GCCC and child care is provided for students three years old and older.

GCA Canvas Paint: Follow step-by-step instructions to paint a stretched canvas at this beginner’s art class at Garden City Arts. Anyone 14 and older is welcome to attend the class, which runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Register ahead of time for $25 ($20 for members).

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 20

Club Read: Meet at the Finney County Public Library at 9:45 a.m. for this adult library book club aimed at adults with intellectual disabilities. Participants will listen to a book read aloud by staff and then watch a movie based on the book. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

Wee Readers at the Library: Enjoy a read-aloud, sing-along story time for babies and toddlers at the Finney County Public Library, this week themed as a costume parade. Parents and children 0 to 5 years old are welcome to join from 10:30 to 11 a.m. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

GCA Bookmaking Workshop: Local artist Landi Geyer will teach participants how to create a one-of-a-kind journal this week at a two-night bookmaking workshop, including cover art and hand-binding. The class will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and requires no prior experience, though participants must be at least 16 years old. The class is $50 ($45 for members). Enroll ahead of time at Garden City Arts.

THURSDAY, NOV. 21

KCP Southwest Regional Cancer Coalition Meeting: Kansas Cancer Partnership members will meet at St. Catherine Hospital to discuss cancer-related issues and topics. The meeting runs from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Movie Mania at the Library: Finney County Public Library’s movie screening will wow guests this week with a showing of “Toy Story 2.” The 95-minute movie begins at 4:30 p.m. at the library. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

Komen Listening Tour: Representatives of the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation will stop by St. Catherine Hospital from 5:30 to 7 p.m. as part of a statewide listening tour to learn about how cancer impacts Kansas communities.

GCA Bookmaking Workshop: The two-day workshop continues on Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m.

FRIDAY, NOV. 22

Young and the Restless: Kids ages 8 to 12 can experience some hands-on learning each week at the Finney County Public Library starting at 4:15 p.m. Each week, students focus on a topic, this week being scientific reactions. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

Game Night at the Library: Children, teens and adults are welcome to this weekly game night, including video games, board games, role-playing games and more. The fun begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Finney County Public Library. Anyone 10 and under must be accompanied by someone 16 years old or older. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

Blushing Artiste: Enjoy some wine at this step-by-step group painting class from 7 to 9 p.m. at Garden City Arts. Register ahead of time for $35 ($30 for members) at Garden City Arts.

SATURDAY, NOV. 23

Sip N’ Shop Downtown: Downtown shopping will be struck with holiday cheer next weekend with this Downtown Vision Events where local storefronts serve special holiday beverages and spirits for a limited time. Participants can purchase $6 wristbands from noon to 4 p.m. in order to take part in the festivities from 1 to 5 p.m. Those interested must be at least 21 years old and hold a valid ID.

Staged “Oliver Twist” reading: Brett Crandall will present Charles Dickens' "Oliver Twist" in a unique live show. All ages are welcome to the free performance, which runs from 4 to 5 p.m. at the library.