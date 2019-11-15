The final fall season presentation of 2019 for Finney County Historical Museum’s Evening at the Museum history lecture series at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The presentation will focus on southwest Kansas stone artifacts, including arrowheads and spear points.

The session will be conducted by Archeology Consultant Chad Myers, Kalvesta, touching on developments and discoveries in western Kansas. Myers, who has spoken twice before at the museum, will also attempt to date and identify any arrowheads or other stone artifacts brought by the audience.

The series offers history-related presentations on the third Tuesday of September, October and November, as well as January through April. Admission is free, with access through the museum’s north entrance. Those who attend are welcome to bring their own dinner, if they wish, and the museum will provide dessert and beverages.

The presentations are sponsored by the Southern Council of the AT&T Pioneers.

Information is available at 620-272-3664.