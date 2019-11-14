Look for a sunny day on Thursday in the Topeka area with afternoon highs in the mid-40s.

Warmer weather will enter the picture beginning Friday and continuing into early next week.

Highs on Friday, Saturday and Sunday should reach the mid-50s, with highs in the lower-60s on Monday and Tuesday.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Calm wind.

• Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

• Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

• Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

• Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

• Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

• Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

• Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

• Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

• Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59.