LINDSBORG – Bethany opened Kansas Conference action Wednesday night against its in-county rival McPherson and despite not playing their best, the Swedes remained unbeaten with a 79-71 victory.

Bethany is now 5-0, including a win over College of the Ozarks last Saturday, while the Bulldogs dropped to 3-2.

For a half, Bethany could never really find the range offensively (12 of 38, 31.6 percent), but their defense provided a four point bulge at the break.

"We weren’t as disciplined as we were our last few ball games,” Bethany coach Dan O’Dowd said.“But at the end of the day, winning your conference opener is always important, especially at home."

O’Dowd was less than pleased at an almost lackadaisical approach his team was taking in the first half.

"I called a timeout one time – just basically to let the guys know that (McPherson) was playing harder than we were in our own gym,” he said.

But in a game that was to be tied 13 times with 11 lead changes, O’Dowd knew he still had his blue collar, go-to-guy in Baptiste Chazelas.

And Chazelas never waived, playing 39:07 of the 40-minute game.

"He’s just solid,” O’Dowd said. "He’s steady, he never looks for his shot, the shots he gets are pick and rolls. He’s not concerned about that. He just wants to help us win."

Chazelas, a 6-6, 230 pound native of Lyon, France, feels the same way about his role on the Bethany team.

"That’s my role," he said after recording a double-double (10 points and 15 rebounds). "We’ve got a lot of weapons and I’m here to get rebounds for my guys.

"We have a good game plan and our coaches do a good job on assignments defensively and it was a team effort today."

With the game hanging in the balance into the final three minutes, Ray Miller provided a slight cushion when he hit a step-back three against the shot clock with 2:37 to play. That increased the Swede lead to 72-66.

Chazelas would add a deuce around a pair of Miller charity tosses to expand the lead to eight, 76-68 with 2:01 to play.

"I hope this got our attention because we play a pretty good York team here in 72 hours,” O’Dowd said. "I was really nervous all day about this game because I think our guys were feeling kind of good about themselves. You have to earn a win and they are never easy."

Bethany certainly got the message of attacking the basket in the second half as they hit 17 of 33, 51.5 percent while forcing the Bulldogs in a 9 of 40 night from beyond the arc.

The Swedes earned a 55-48 advantage on the glass.

Bethany Women 68, McPherson 62

Bethany trailed 55-45 a minute into the final period and rallied to take their KCAC opener 68-62 over McPherson in Hahn Gym.

The Swedes (4-2, 1-0) got things rolling with a Lauren Welsch trey before Hannah Ferguson took over the paint down the stretch.

The 6-1 Clay Center sophomore scored nine of her 12 points in the final six minutes and cleared six caroms to lead an 11-0 run that gave Bethany a 56-55 advantage, their first lead in the second half.

While Ferguson was controlling the low block for Bethany, Julia Nyguard was good from downtown twice hitting beyond the arc. Nyguard, a junior from Stockholm, Sweden, finished with a team high 16 points.

“Hannah played really aggressively,” Bethany coach Keith Ferguson said. “That’s the Hannah that we love seeing and I was really glad to see her be really active like that.

“Something lit a fire and she got after it. She banged really well down the stretch. That’s a kid who is a really good player (McPherson’s Brittany Roberts) and Hannah really played big time in that fourth quarter.”

Roberts was instrumental for McPherson maintaining a lead into the final period and the finished with a double-double (19 points and 11 boards).

Both teams cleared 36 rebounds and McPherson forced 31 Swede turnovers while giving the ball away 25 times.

Thanks to Ferguson’s work in the paint, Bethany shot 55.6 percent in the second half, 46.9 (23 of 49) for the game.

Bethany will host York on Saturday night as KCAC play continues.