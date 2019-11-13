Friends of the Library Book Sale

What: Support the Finney County Public Library at this discount book sale.

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday

Where: Finney County Public Library

Sky Smeed Concert

What: The local musician will perform a concert for students and residents.

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Beth Tedrow Student Center at Garden City Community College

Crystal Apple Awards

What: See which Finney County teachers will be named the year's best at this annual awards ceremony.

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Clarion Inn

Cost: Tickets are $25.

Newsies at GCHS

What: Carry the banner to Garden City High School to see Disney’s Newsies, a musical about turn-of-the-century newsboys rallying together to strike against unfair working conditions (and also to dance).

When: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: GCHS auditorium

Cost: Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Computer Basics

What: Learn the ins and outs of modern day technology at this beginner’s guide to computers and laptops. The classes are free, but space is limited. Sign up at the library. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

When: 3 p.m. Friday

Where: Finney County Public Library

Young & The Restless (Science Club)

What: Kids ages 8 to 12 can experience some hands-on learning, each week exploring a new theme. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

When: 4:15 p.m. Friday

Where: Finney County Public Library

GCA Mini & Me

What: Adults and children can paint a canvas together at these Garden City Arts classes. Contact Garden City Arts ahead of time to register.

When: 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Garden City Arts

Cost: Tickets are $30 per pair ($25 for members) and children must be ages 5 and older.

Essential Oil Safety & Winter Wellness Class

What: Certified Aromatherapist Erica Kuhlmeier will share the do’s and don’t’s of safe essential oil use in the winter.

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Finney County Public Library

GCA Blushing Artiste

What: Enjoy some wine at this step-by-step group painting class.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday

Where: Garden City Arts

Cost: Register ahead of time for $35 ($30 for members) at Garden City Arts.