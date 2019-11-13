Friends of the Library Book Sale
What: Support the Finney County Public Library at this discount book sale.
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday
Where: Finney County Public Library
Sky Smeed Concert
What: The local musician will perform a concert for students and residents.
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Beth Tedrow Student Center at Garden City Community College
Crystal Apple Awards
What: See which Finney County teachers will be named the year's best at this annual awards ceremony.
When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Clarion Inn
Cost: Tickets are $25.
Newsies at GCHS
What: Carry the banner to Garden City High School to see Disney’s Newsies, a musical about turn-of-the-century newsboys rallying together to strike against unfair working conditions (and also to dance).
When: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: GCHS auditorium
Cost: Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
Computer Basics
What: Learn the ins and outs of modern day technology at this beginner’s guide to computers and laptops. The classes are free, but space is limited. Sign up at the library. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.
When: 3 p.m. Friday
Where: Finney County Public Library
Young & The Restless (Science Club)
What: Kids ages 8 to 12 can experience some hands-on learning, each week exploring a new theme. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.
When: 4:15 p.m. Friday
Where: Finney County Public Library
GCA Mini & Me
What: Adults and children can paint a canvas together at these Garden City Arts classes. Contact Garden City Arts ahead of time to register.
When: 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Garden City Arts
Cost: Tickets are $30 per pair ($25 for members) and children must be ages 5 and older.
Essential Oil Safety & Winter Wellness Class
What: Certified Aromatherapist Erica Kuhlmeier will share the do’s and don’t’s of safe essential oil use in the winter.
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Finney County Public Library
GCA Blushing Artiste
What: Enjoy some wine at this step-by-step group painting class.
When: 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday
Where: Garden City Arts
Cost: Register ahead of time for $35 ($30 for members) at Garden City Arts.