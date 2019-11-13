NEW RESOURCE: We have partnered with Western Kansas Community Foundation to bring you an expert speaker, sharing his insights about Estate Planning. John Griffin, J.D. provides estate planning design services free of charge, on a first-come, first served basis. He meets with seniors at WKCF two days each month. He will be speaking to us at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20. You will be able to ask questions and set up a meeting time with him, if you are interested.

MEDICARE: Just a quick reminder that the Medicare open enrollment period is open now, ending Dec. 7. Call us at 272-3620 to schedule an appointment with a Medicare counselor.

WHAT'S HAPPENING: We have the Foot Clinic on the 13th and a second one on the 19th. They are both full, but we have openings in Dec. We are planning a Movie Night on Monday, Nov. 25. The movie is “It”s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” – the story about Mr. Rogers, starring Tom Hanks. I don’t have an exact start time, but we are planning to meet at the Senior Center at 4 p.m. Call to reserve your seat on the bus. Don’t forget to sign up for one of our Christmas Light Tours: Wednesday, Dec. 11, Tuesday, Dec. 17, Thursday, Dec. 19 or Monday, Dec. 23. We will be leaving from the Center at 6:30 p.m. Seating is limited, so please call early. For all of these or for more info just call Della at 272-3620.

SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES:

Wednesday, Nov. 13: Line dancing 8:30 a.m.; Completely Unraveled 9:30; Senior’s Voice Planning Committee 10:30 a.m.; Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Foot Clinic 1 p.m. (appointment required); Strength Training 4 p.m.; Dance with OK Cowboy 7:30 p.m. ($5 donation per person)

Thursday, Nov. 14: Strength Training 9:30; Learn Wood Carving Class 9:30 a.m.; Art Class 10 a.m.: Lunch & Learn (Horizons Health Senior Focus) 11:30; Skip Bo 1 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.; Cardio Exercise 4 p.m.; Stay Strong/Stay Healthy 5; PIYO/Yoga w/ Tessie

Friday, Nov. 15: Line Dancing 8:30 a.m.; Nurse 10:30; Legal Aide 1 p.m.; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16: Quilts of Valor 9 a.m.; The pool room is open from 1 to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 17: Duplicate Bridge is at 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 18: Double Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; FCCA Board Meeting 2 p.m.; Strength Training 4☺0 p.m.; Zumba with Tessie 6 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 19: Learn Wood Carving Class 9:30 a.m.; Strength Training 9:30 a.m.; Foot Clinic 10 a.m. (appointment required); Trivia Tuesday 11:45 a.m.; Pitch 12:30 p.m.; Cardio Exercise 4 p.m.; Stay Strong/Stay Healthy 5; PIYO/Yoga w/Tessie 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 20: Line Dancing 8:30 a.m.; COMMODITIES 10 a.m.; Estate Planning 11:30 a.m.; Pinochle 12:30; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Strength Training 4 p.m.; Dance with Ortiz Band 7:30 p.m. ($5 donation per person)

LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, Nov. 13: Tater Tot Casserole, Lima Beans, Pasta Salad & Fruit

Thursday, Nov. 14: Sloppy Joe, Chips, Broccoli & Strawberry Ice Cream

Friday, Nov. 15: Chicken & Noodles, Mashed Potatoes, Sliced Carrots & Fruit

Monday, Nov. 18: Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Corn & Fruit

Tuesday, Nov. 19: Spaghetti w/ Mea Sauce, Breadstick, Peas & Fruit

Wednesday, Nov. 20: Bacon Cheddar Burger, Potato Salad, Baked Beans & Pudding

