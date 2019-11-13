The City of Garden City announced Monday the appointment of William “Bill” Beaty as the City’s new fire chief. Beaty will fill the position vacated by former Chief Allen Shelton, who retired earlier this year.

“Bill’s enthusiasm for the fire service and his commitment to education and training, both for himself and those who work for him, stood out during the process,” said City Manager Matt Allen in a press release. “Bill showed an appreciation for what has been done so far in Garden City by fire department leadership and staff but will undoubtedly contribute in new ways to the department and the city organization.”

Beaty currently serves as captain for the Springfield Fire Department in Springfield, Illinois, and has 32 years of experience in the fire service. Beaty has a master's of public administration and has received various fire certifications throughout his career. He actively participates in numerous boards and organizations.

“It’s been very humbling as well as an honor and privilege to be selected as the fire chief for the professional organization that I will be serving,” Beaty said in a press release. “This is a vital position for the community. Garden City has a great fire department, and this progressive organization has created an amazing community that the citizens can be proud of, and I look forward to being a part of the City of Garden City."