The Garden City Public Schools Foundation Grant Squad will visited schools in the district on Tuesday to award $200 mini-grants to help teachers enhance their classrooms.

The foundation received 20 grant applications from staff around the school district. The grants are awarded to help support learning initiatives in the classrooms. The grants may be used for the classroom, department, or individual staff development for a district employee. Employees can apply as individuals or teams, and the foundation also accepts school applications. The applications are read and judged by a Garden City Public Schools Foundation committee.

Teachers receiving mini-grants are:

Lisa Cady, literacy coach at Edith Scheuerman Elementary School, will use the grant to purchase supplies for the implementation of a building-wide social emotional learning block.

Brandy Ochs, principal at Edith Scheuerman Elementary School, will use the grant to purchase materials for a Sensory Room to give students a safe place to help them self-regulate. The goal is to increase positive referrals and decrease referrals.

David Brager, fourth grade teacher at Gertrude Walker Elementary School, will use the grant to purchase materials on math manipulatives for the classroom to engage students in solving problems. The goal is to improve the rate and understanding of all forms of math for fourth grade students.

Melanie Garrison, Special Education Teacher on Special Assignment at Garfield Early Childhood Center, will use the grant to purchase materials for a Sensory Room to give students a safe place to help them self-regulate. The goal is to increase positive referrals and decrease referrals.

Kristina Younkman, counselor at Garden City Alternate Education Center, will use the grant to purchase materials for “Adulting 101”. The goal will provide students with life skills that they may not learn at home or during the regular school day.

The Garden City Public Schools Foundation has provided $29,000 in grants to fund opportunities to enhance the learning environment and increase the effectiveness of instruction across the district. The foundation was founded in 2004 and is a non-profit organization that is committed to effectively generate, manage and distribute funds to stimulate excellence for the preservation and enhancement of exemplary education provided by Garden City Public Schools. The Foundation functions in alliance with the Western Kansas Community Foundation.