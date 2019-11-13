The annual Travis Bachman Memorial Christmas Stocking Drive will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Garden City American Legion, 405 S. Main St.

Donated handmade or purchased Christmas stockings, filled with items, are boxed up and sent to military service members serving overseas during the holidays.

Suggested items include:

Individual packets of Gatorade, H2O flavor packets, beef jerky tuna packs, Ramen noodles, cake in a mug mixes, mixed nuts and cookies. DVD’s or CD’s, handheld games, magazines, word puzzles, Hacky Sacks, wet wipes, hand sanitizer, lip balm and AA batteries.

Toiletries need to be placed in zip lock bags.

Organizers are asking for no hotel sample items.

A signed Christmas card is also suggested in the stocking for service members.

There is a $4 charge per stocking to help cover shipping costs.

This is the 13th year for the event.