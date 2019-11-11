The Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday in downtown Leavenworth.

The Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday in downtown Leavenworth.

The parade will begin at Fourth and Cherokee streets, traveling east on Cherokee and then north on Esplanade Street. The parade will turn west on Delaware Street and then south on Seventh Street. The parade then will travel east on Cherokee Street, ending at Fifth and Cherokee streets.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the annual parade. The theme for this year’s parade is “100 Years of Honoring Our Veterans.”