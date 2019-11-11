If anyone knows the art of the quick sell, it would be a politician.

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, who represents the first district of Kansas, paid a visit to the Boot Hill Museum on Friday to speak at a private GOP event attended by about 30 women from around the state with political ambitions of every level.

Locals present were Joann Knight, executive director of the Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation, and Clare Gustin, vice president of member services and external affairs at Sunflower Electric Power Corp.

Also present were Rep. Megan Lynn, who represents the 49th District of Kansas and assistant commissioner of insurance Barbara Rankin, J.D.

The women are members of the Eisenhower Excellence in Public Service Series, a national organization with chapters in 20 states dedicated to furthering the education of women in government. They meet monthly at various Kansas locales, Dodge City among them.

The exclusive club hand selects 25 new members a year from Republican applicants of all ages and congressional districts who want to become more civically involved, series president Marisel Walston said.

Friday night was to be the orientation meeting for the class of 2020, however Walston said she happened to run into Marshall at an event in Olathe the week prior, and took the opportunity to invite him to speak candidly to the group on the eve of their first meeting at Cowboy Capital, formerly Guymon Petro, the following day.

The Congressman offered the women practical advice on effectively navigating their personal journeys through the political system. Based on his experience in public office, the obstetrician warned the group not to underestimate the complexity and importance of social media and mass communications.

Try to master the art of a quick connection, he said.

“I usually can tell my story in 30 seconds,” Marshall said. “Try to connect with the person you’re speaking to. Learn to tell your story and speak from your heart.”

The congressman was followed by a dance from Miss Kitty.

The group attended lectures Saturday on hot-button issues, such as water rights, immigration and Dodge City economic expansion led by local experts in those fields.

For more information, visit www.theeisenhowerseries.org or contact President Marisel Walston at 913-660-5831 and marisel.walston@gmail.com.