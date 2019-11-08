We work year-round here at the Finney County Museum in meeting our mission of preserving the past to enlighten the future, and that involves not only long-term and changing exhibits, but also constant gathering and distillation of information in our research library, ongoing programs and presentations for school children and adults through our education program and the preservation of more than 20,000 cataloged historical artifacts, documents and records in our care.

We also, by necessity, work year-round in raising funds to help cover the cost of operating the museum and conducting our additional work. Without the support of Finney County Historical Society members, Finney County and various other friends, backers and sponsors throughout the community and beyond, none of our tasks would be possible.

Members, friends and supporters of the historical society and museum will soon get a holiday season opportunity to aid the organization’s efforts and operations through any year-end gifts they elect to provide. So, if you’re among those considering charitable contributions as 2019 moves toward a close, we hope you will remember the Finney County Historical Society.

We’ll be sending out letters soon in our year-end giving campaign, and they’ll include two options:

Direct gifts to the organization, with checks made out to the FCHSGifts through Match Day at the Western Kansas Community Foundation, with checks made out to the WKCF.

Each option benefits the historical society’s budget, supporting exhibits, education presentations, artifact preservation and research. The Match Day option also generates matching funds for the historical society’s endowed fund at the WKCF, providing resources to meet long-term needs.

Supporters electing the direct-giving option are welcome to wait for their letters to arrive, with return forms they may send back. Or, they can go ahead any time and send a check to the FCHS at PO Box 796, Garden City, Kansas, 67846.

Those wanting to multiply their support through Match Day, which takes place Dec. 3 at the WKCF, should make out a check to the WKCF, rather than the historical society, and mark “Finney County Historical Society” on the memo line. Those checks must be dated between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3, and they may be sent or delivered either to the WKCF at 402 N. Main; delivered to the historical society at 403 S. Fourth or mailed to the historical society.

If they wish, Match Day contributors may also choose to wait for their letters and return forms to arrive by mail, or to visit the WKCF with their gift specifically on Dec. 3, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

Match Day has been termed an incredible opportunity by Conny Bogaard, WKCF executive director, and we agree. On that day the foundation will match qualified donations to approximately three dozen participating non-profit organizations, including the historical society.

For Match Day 2019, the WKCF has set aside $75,000 that will be divided among the participating organizations in proportion to the total amount raised. Matches will be provided for gifts as small as $20 and as large as $2,000, though contributions in any amount are welcome. The actual gifts will go to the FCHS or other donor-designated organizations. Contributions are tax deductible and no single organization may receive more than 50 percent of the $75,000 pool.

Admittedly, Match Day makes our year-end giving campaign a little more complicated, but it also provides the potential to benefit the historical society to a much greater extent. We’re glad to answer any questions you may have at 620-272-3664 and we’re proud to earn your support no matter how you choose to provide it.

In the meantime, we hope you will:

Stop in and visit our new short-term exhibit in the museum’s Front Door Gallery, “Signs and Scenes – Images and Iconography from Finney County’s Past”Come by for free programs at noon Nov. 13 about the surprisingly historic practice of bee keeping and honey production by Amy Whitham, Garden City; and at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 about archeology and stone artifacts in Southwest Kansas by Chad Myers, Kalvesta, when you can bring any of your own arrowheads or spear points for dating and identificationMark your calendar for the museum’s holiday open house from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 14.

We would be glad to see you at any and all of these events, as well as to earn your support in our year-end giving campaign and during Match Day.

Steve Quakenbush is the executive director of the Finney County Historical Society. Email him at squakenbush@finneycounty.org.