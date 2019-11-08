SATURDAY, NOV. 9

GCA Christmas Trees: Kids ages 5 to 7 will use printmaking and drawing techniques to create their dream Christmas tree on paper. All trees will go on display at the Finney County Historical Museum as part of their holiday themed Front Door Exhibit in December. The class will run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Garden City Arts and is $5 (free for members). Register ahead of time at Garden City Arts.

Downtown Holiday Open House: Stop by downtown Garden City retailers and take advantage of all-day deals ahead of the holidays. Many stores will have special offers from about 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

GCA Art Drop-In: Stop by anytime between 1 and 3 p.m. for these free, family-friendly art-making stations at Garden City Arts, this month inspired by artist Wayne Thiebaud.

GCA Dream Big: Children ages 8 to 17 will dream up the ultimate Christmas present at this Garden City Arts class, making it come to life with mixed media techniques. The completed drawings will go on display at the Finney County Historical Museum as part of their holiday themed Front Door Exhibit in December. The class will run from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and is $5 (free for members). Enroll at Garden City Arts ahead of time to secure a spot.

Daughters of Isabella Soup Supper: Dine in or carry out a chicken noodle or chili dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 205 N. Eighth St. Servings are $8 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for kids under 4. Second servings for adults are $3.

MONDAY, NOV. 11

Story Time at the Zoo: Preschool children and their caregivers can gather for a story, craft, activity and meet-up with zoo animal ambassadors at this weekly story time at the Finnup Center for Conservation Education, located next to Lee Richardson Zoo. The session will run from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

TUESDAY, NOV. 12

Mommy Meltdown at the Library: Moms, dads, grandparents and childcare providers are welcome to exhale together at this group session for guardians and caregivers, running from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Finney County Public Library. Kids welcome!

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 13

Club Read: Meet at the Finney County Public Library at 9:45 a.m. for this adult library book club aimed at adults with intellectual disabilities. Participants will listen to a book read aloud by staff and then watch a movie based on the book. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

Friends of the Library Book Sale: Stop by the Finney County Public Library for this all-day, discount book sale. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Brown Bag Lunch at the Museum: The Finney County Historical Museum will host its November Brown Bag Lunch seminar — the final session until January — at noon at the museum. This month's session will be "The Secret Life of Bees," a look into the bee-keeping and honey production in Finney County by Garden City resident Amy Whitham. The museum's series will resume from January to April on the second Wednesday of each month.

THURSDAY, NOV. 14

Friends of the Library Book Sale: Support the Finney County Public Library at this discount book sale, running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the library.

Sky Smeed Concert: The local musician will perform at the Beth Tedrow Student Center at Garden City Community College at 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, NOV. 15

Friends of the Library Book Sale: Support the Finney County Public Library at this discount book sale, running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the library.

Computer Basics: Learn the ins and outs of modern day technology at this beginner’s guide to computers and laptops at the Finney County Public Library. Classes begin at 3 p.m. The classes are free, but space is limited. Sign up at the library. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

Young & The Restless (Science Club): Kids ages 8 to 12 can experience some hands-on learning each week at the Finney County Public Library starting at 4:15 p.m. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

Newsies at GCHS: Carry the banner to Garden City High School to see Disney's Newsies, a musical about turn-of-the-century newsboys rallying together to strike against unfair working conditions (and also dance). The show kicks off Friday night with a 7 p.m. performance and continues with a 7 p.m. show Saturday and 2:30 p.m show Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

SATURDAY, NOV. 16

Friends of the Library Book Sale: Support the Finney County Public Library at this discount book sale, running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the library.

GCA Mini & Me: Adults and children can paint a canvas together at these Garden City Arts classes, running from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per pair ($25 for members) and children must be ages 5 and older. Contact Garden City Arts ahead of time to register.

Essential Oil Safety & Winter Wellness Class: Certified Aromatherapist Erica Kuhlmeier will share the do's and don't's of safe essential oil use in the winter. The class begins at 2 p.m. at the library.

GCA Blushing Artiste: Enjoy some wine at this step-by-step group painting class from 7 to 9 p.m. at Garden City Arts. Register ahead of time for $35 ($30 for members) at Garden City Arts.

GCHS Newsies: The high school's production of Newsies continues with a 7 p.m. performance at GCHS. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.