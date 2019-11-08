Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas has awarded a grant to maintain the program areas and campsites at Mandan Scout Camp & Training Center. The camp is located at Ford County Lake area and the Santa Fe Trail Scouting leases the eastern side of the lake property from the Department of Parks and Wildlife. The property is used to provide weekend and week-long camping for Scouts and families throughout the 19 counties of southwest Kansas.

The grant from Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas was used to purchase a commercial lawn mower to cut grass in the camp program areas, parking lot and campsites. This mower can handle the native buffalo grasses which is common in southwest Kansas. The mower was purchased from Larry’s Mower Service in Dodge City. The camp is used by Scouts and their families throughout the year for Scouting activities.

In addition to Scouting activities and programs, Santa Fe Trail Scouting operates an ATV safety program to train Scouts on the American Safety Institute ATV training course. Honda Corporation provides the ATVs for the Scouts and adult leaders to train on. The purpose of the training program is to train Scouts and adult Scouters in knowing how to use and ride ATVs with program or personal use.

During 2019 the Santa Fe Trail Scouting partnered with Gray County 4-H program. The 4-H agency provides adult ASI instructors and Scouting provides the ATVs and the camp property. Members of both agencies’ have youth members enroll in the ATV ASI training program.

Santa Fe Trail Scouting also host the following groups to use the property as well. These groups are: Girl Scouts of Heartland Council, Dodge City National BSA-Order of the Arrow conclave, LDS young women’s camp, LDS young men’s camp, Dodge City Schools-Unified School District 443, Youth Quest-Diocese of Dodge City, Kanas Hawkers Association, and family reunion groups.