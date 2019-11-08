Walmart and The Salvation Army are joining forces to provide toys to local children in need during the holidays with a toy drive event at the Garden City Walmart Supercenter on Saturday.

The Garden City store is one of many stores nationwide taking place in similar toy drives. On Saturday, shoppers will receive a list of suggested toy items. To participate, simply stop by and drop off new toys to The Salvation Army at the front of each Walmart store.

“There are so many Garden City children and families that seek Christmas assistance every year,” Lieutenant Chelsea Barnes of The Salvation Army, said. “The public’s generosity helps The Salvation Army provide children with Christmas toys they would not receive otherwise.”

Local families rely on The Salvation Army’s help to give their children the gift of Christmas every year.

For those unable to participate in-store on November 9, The Salvation Army has provided a searchable online registry comprising all the items needed; each item requires just one click to purchase. The registry can be found at: https://www.walmart.com/lists/shared/f2a20733-9628-4cb1-bbe5-9f98f59c1a62

Walmart and The Salvation Army have collaborated for more than 30 years to meet local community needs. Supporters like Walmart help The Salvation Army serve more than 23 million Americans each year through a range of social services, which help families overcome poverty.

All toys given to The Salvation Army at Garden City will remain in the local community and will help The Salvation Army provide Christmas assistance to local children and families in need.

To learn more and find out how you can get involved with your local Salvation Army, visit SalArmyMoKan.org.