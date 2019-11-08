The Telegram has limited its police beat to arrests including felony charges in order to devote more time to covering local news. Any related misdemeanor charges are listed second. Members of the public can request full jail logs by calling the Finney County Sheriff’s Office at 620-272-3700. The GCPD’s arrest logs are available online at p2c.gcpolice.org/ dailybulletin.aspx. Contact newsroom@gctelegram.com with any questions.

Garden City Police Department

Friday, Nov. 1

Jordan Leigh Fuller, 29, 2401 Yosemite Court, was arrested at 4:50 p.m. on an order to arrest and detain.

Salvador Estrada Ramirez, 55, 1911 N. Main St., was arrested at 7 p.m. on an allegation of theft of property or services.

Laniete Genette, 59, 1511 Hattie St., was arrested at 8:23 p.m. on an allegation of aggravated battery.

Jennifer Lee Morisse, 39, 803 N. Fourth St., was arrested at 2:27 p.m. on an allegation of aggravated assault.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Christina Marie Hernandez, 28, 1505 Melanie Lane, was arrested at 4:48 p.m. on an allegation of possessing a controlled substance, as well as an allegation of using or possessing drug paraphernalia with the intent to use.

Finney County Sheriff's Office

Friday, Nov. 1

Heather Louise Lund, 38, 2312 N. Lee Ave., was arrested at 9:04 a.m. on a court ordered sanction.

Jesus Vega Alfredo, 40, Liberal, was arrested at 2 p.m. on a court ordered sanction, as well as an out of county arrest.

Christopher Lee Martinez, 36, 709 S. Seventh St., was arrested at 2:36 p.m. on a parole violation.

Olga Alicia Islas, 57, 4050 E. Shulman Ave., was arrested at 4:20 p.m. on a serving sentence.

Adam Ray Rosas, 30, 1312 St. John St., was arrested at 4 p.m. on a court ordered sanction.

Pamela Kay Butler, 53, 1210 N. Third St., was arrested at 6 p.m. on a court ordered sanction.

Thursday, Nov. 7

Marisol Tiambe Ayana Duran, 28, 2202 E. Crestway Drive, was arrested at 9 a.m. on an allegation of criminal damage to property.