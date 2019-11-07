Knowledge at Noon

What: Celebrate the seasons by turning something old, in this case, a piece of used glassware, into something new with mod podge.

When: Noon to 1 p.m. Thursday

Where: Finney County Extension Office, 501 S. Ninth St.

INK Writing Club

What: Stop by the Finney County Public Library for this biweekly book writing club for teens, ages 10 to 17. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

When: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Finney County Public Library

GCA Blushing Artiste

What: Enjoy some wine at this step-by-step group painting class. Register ahead of time for $35 ($30 for members) at Garden City Arts.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday

Where: Garden City Arts

Diversity Breakfast and Multicultural Summit

What: Celebrate Haitian culture and engage in discussions about Garden City's multicultural community at this annual summit organized by the City of Garden City. The all-day event includes speeches and panels about the local Haitian community, mental health, the experience of working at Tyson Fresh Meats and women in diversity, as well as a display on cultural dress.

When: 7:15 a.m. registration, 7:45 a.m. Diversity Breakfast, 10 a.m. Multicultural Summit

Where: Clarion Inn & Conference Center, 1911 E. Kansas Ave.

Game Night at the Library

What: Children, teens and adults are welcome to this weekly game night, including video games, board games, role-playing games and more. Anyone 10 and under must be accompanied by someone 16 years old or older. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

When: 5:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Finney County Public Library

GCA Make-It Take-It

What: Kids and guardians are invited to attend this monthly class to explore new art techniques. This month, participants will make Christmas cards. The class is $10 for an adult and child pair ($5 for members). Walk-ins are welcome, but register ahead of time to guarantee a spot.

When: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Garden City Arts

Second Friday Cinema

What: Guests of all ages are welcome to visit the Finney County Public Library for this free monthly screening, sponsored by the library and Garden City Arts. This month’s movie, “Bill Cunningham: New York,” is a documentary profiling Bill Cunningham, a veteran New York City fashion photographer.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Finney County Public Library

GCA Christmas Trees

What: Kids ages 5 to 7 will use printmaking and drawing techniques to create their dream Christmas tree on paper. All trees will go on display at the Finney County Historical Museum as part of their holiday themed Front Door Exhibit in December. The class is $5 (free for members). Register ahead of time at Garden City Arts.

When: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday

Where: Garden City Arts

Downtown Holiday Open House

What: Stop by downtown Garden City retailers and take advantage of all-day deals ahead of the holidays.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Downtown Garden City

GCA Art Drop-In

What: Stop by for these free, family-friendly art-making stations at Garden City Arts, this month inspired by artist Wayne Thiebaud.

When: Anytime between 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Garden City Arts

GCA Dream Big

What: Children ages 8 to 17 will dream up the ultimate Christmas present at this Garden City Arts class, making it come to life with mixed media techniques. The completed drawings will go on display at the Finney County Historical Museum as part of their holiday themed Front Door Exhibit in December. The class is $5 (free for members). Enroll at Garden City Arts ahead of time to secure a spot.

When: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Garden City Arts