A fire early Thursday at a vacant Topeka residence near Washburn University was ruled intentionally set, authorities said.

The blaze was reported around 5:25 a.m. Thursday at a two-story, wooden-frame house at 1712 S.W. Washburn Ave. The location was across the street east from Washburn University.

Topeka Fire Department Shift Commander Chris Herrera said at the scene that several passersby called 911 to report a house was on fire a couple of doors south of the Papa John's Pizza business.

First-arriving crews arrived to find flames and smoke coming from the residence. The blaze was brought under control quickly, and a search revealed no one was inside.

Herrera said initial indications were that there were no utilities turned on at the house. Utility companies had been called to the scene to confirm there was no electric or gas service turned on at the house.

A Topeka Fire Department investigator responded to the scene to determine the cause of the blaze. A preliminary investigation indicated the blaze was incendiary in nature, or that it had been intentionally set, said Topeka Fire Marshal Mike Martin.

The estimated loss was $7,500, all of which was associated with the structure.

S.W. Washburn Avenue was blocked between S.W. 17th on the north and S.W. 18th on the south as crews responded to the blaze.

In addition to the Topeka Fire Department, the Topeka Police Department, the Washburn University Police Department and American Medical Response ambulance were on the scene.

According to the Shawnee County Appraiser's website, the house is owned by Thomas R. Thaemert. The home's 2019 appraised value was $17,300.

Anyone with information on the fire may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or 1-800-222-TIPS.