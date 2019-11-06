1. Weekly Yoga at the Art Center: 6:15 p.m. Nov. 6, Hutchinson Art Center, 405 N Washington St, Hutchinson. Every Wednesday, you'll learn how stepping on your mat can help relieve stress, joint pain, muscle discomfort, and more. One hour, beginner-friendly, all-levels class. The cost to attend class is $10 per class or $40 per month. Members of the Art Center can purchase tickets for $7 per class or $28 per month.

2. Let Them Eat Cake: 10 a.m. Nov. 6, Apron Strings Kitchen Store, 1 S. Main St, Hutchinson. This week, the group will make whole wheat chai scones with chai latte cream. The cost is $15 per person. Sign up by calling 620-259-7339, signing up online at apronstringsstore.com, or by visiting the store.

3. Holy Feud: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6, Trinity Catholic High School gym. Our local Hutchinson Priests will be playing Holy Feud (like Family Feud) competing against their local parishioners. This event is sponsored by the Serra Club of Reno County. Freewill donations will be accepted to help St. Joseph House of Formation in Wichita for Diocesan College Seminarians.