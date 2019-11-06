Completing a goal.

Stanton County High School’s cross country program completed its team dominance of the competition Saturday, winning both the boys and girls Class 2A team championships at the Wamego Country Club.

In the boys division, the Trojans won by eight points over second place finisher Richmond-Central Heights.

Stanton County’s Isaiah Barrera was the top finisher for the Trojans, finishing in fifth place with a time of 17:09.00. Spencer Schmidt came in 11th place, with a time of 17:30.76. Not far behind Schmidt was Jarreth Carrasco at 17:42.59 for 14th place.

SCHS’ Colton Adams finished in 25th place at 18:17.54 while Ryan Wenman was close behind in 26th at 18:21.90. Uziel Carrasco finished in 30th at 18:27.20. Arnoldo Mendoza finished in 63rd at 18:59.57, to round out the Trojan runners.

Syracuse’s Khristopher Giancola ran the course in 18:08.89 to finish in 19th place.

In the girls division, Stanton County won the team division by 26 points over second place finisher, Bennington.

Suzanne Farnham was the top individual finisher for the Trojans, running the course in 19:39.61 for fourth place.

Other SCHS runners included, their placing and times, include Peyton Peterson in 15th place, 21:11.05; then Yessenia Ornelas coming in at 21:28.82 for 19th place; and in 41st place was Chesney Peterson at 22:28.89.

Stanton County’s Jordyn Tucker finished in 49th place at 22:51.68, while Caelyn Cook finished in 55th at 23:22.51. Jania Don Juan rounded out the Trojan team finishing in 59th place at 23:47.57.

Class 3A

In the Class 3A boys team competition Saturday, Lakin finished in fifth place, while Cimarron grabbed the ninth spot. Southeast of Salina won the boys race, held at Rim Rock Farm at Lawrence.

Lakin High School’s Edwin Garcia was the top finisher for the Broncs, completing the course in 17:12.3 for 12th place. Dominick Daniels finished in 29th place at 17:42.9 while Lawson Weilert Beymer ran in 18:01.0 for 39th. The Broncs’ Shane Calvin finished in 64th at 18:46.4, while teammate Ty Davidson was right behind him in 65th at 18:47.2. Hunter Davis finished in 93rd at 19:30.5 and Ethan Horton completed the course in 20:15.9 for 103rd.

Cimarron’s Damion Santisteven led his team with a 24th place finish at 17:34.5. Justin Burman ran for 27th place at 17:41.9, and Cale Curtiss claimed 73rd with a time of 18:54.3. Zachary Lopez finished in 79th for the Bluejays at 19:12.9 and Christian Harmon ran the course in 19:30.0 for 91st place. Zachary Harmon finished in 101st place at 20:13.6 while teammate Aaron Garcia finished in 105th at 20:43.0.

Other runners, their placing and time, in the state race were:

Scott City: Eric Frances, seventh place, 16:51.6; and Jaxson Kough, 21st, 17:30.8.

Southwestern Heights: Branden Stanfield, 37th, 17:59.1.

Hugoton: Rafael Guereque, 49th, 18:12.1.

In the girls Class 3A team division, Southwestern Heights finished in third place. Norton won the team title.

Ozia Trujillo led the Mustangs, finishing in eighth place with a time of 20:28.0.

SHHS’ Yanely Puentes finished in 28th place at 21:30.8; Arlin Testa in 31st place at 21:36.3; Ashlyn Mendez completed the course in 21:58.4 for 39th place while Anastasia Alvidrez finished in 43rd place with a time of 22:05.4. Yesenia Trejo finished in 56th at 22:43.9 while Diana Olvera finished in 71st place at 23:22.2.

Other runners in the state race were:

Cimarron: Clara Bartlett, fifth, 20:19.5.

Scott City: Piper Wasinger, 25th, 21:17.8.

Class 1A

In the Class 1A boys competition at Wamego Country Club on Saturday, Satanta finished in 11th place as a team. Elbing-Berean Academy won the division.

Satanta was paced by Darlin Puerto, who finished in 19th place at 18:19.46. Rosalio Ruiz completed the race in 19:32.84 for 54th place. Kamden Barbo was 69th at 20:31.77, and Ayden Garcia placed 73rd at 20:51.70. The Indians’ Carl Kunselman finished 82nd at 22.30.98 and Sean Wagner, 87th at 26:09.66.

Other participants, place and times, were:

South Gray: Andrew Racy, 31st, 18:41.92; Michael Gallagos, 41st, 19;07.35

On the girls side of Class 1A, Meade finished in eighth place in the team competition and Ingalls grabbed the 12th spot. Doniphan West won the division.

For Meade, Madison Sutterfield finished in second place with a time of 19:48.14. Katie Welsh finished in 36th, 23:20.73; Haley Thompson in 56th, 24:37.53; Alley Ross, 72nd at 27:09.40; Kyra Shewey, 83rd, 31:00.77; and Kyla Trujillo, 84th, 32:54.60.

For Ingalls, Courtney Bailey finished in 18th at 21:45.28 to lead the Bulldogs. Hailey Minet was 46th, 23:40.56; Kirsten Reist, 74th, 27:10.40; and Sidney Minet, 78th, 27:41.91.

Other runners, their placings and times, were:

South Gray: Sarah Tarn, 20th, 22:02.16.

Satanta: Sicely Jackson, 26th, 22:51.13.

Greeley County: Raven Osborn, 39th, 23:24.05.

Class 4A

In the Class 4A competition Saturday at the Wamego Country Club, Ulysses had a lone competitor in the boys’ division.

Garret Winner finished in 63rd place with a time of 18:27.61.