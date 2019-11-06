SAN DIEGO — Newton High School graduate Logan Treaster, a junior wrestler at the United States Naval Academy, is off to a 3-0 start to the season after competing at the “Battle on the Midway” last weekend at the Broadway Pier and the historic aircraft carrier USS Midway in San Diego.

Wrestling at 125 pounds, Treaster downed Jeremy Trinh of Fresno State in an 11-0 major decision on the Broadway Pier. Treaster edged Michael Cullen of sixth-ranked Wisconsin 1-0 on the USS Midway, once the largest ship in the world.

Wrestling California Baptist the following day in Riverside, Treaster downed Dilan Atjun 10-8.

Navy downed Fresno State 25-9, lost to Wisconsin 24-12 and beat California Baptist 27-6.