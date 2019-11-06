Look for increasing clouds and highs near 63 on Wednesday in Topeka before a cold front moves through the area, bringing with it a chance for drizzle and snow at night.

Thursday's high should be in the low-40s, with Friday's high around 48 degrees.

Saturday should be sunny with highs in the mid-60s before another cool-down on Sunday, with a high in the lower-50s.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

• Tonight: A chance of drizzle and snow. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

• Thursday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 41. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Calm wind.

• Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

• Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

• Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

• Sunday night: A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

• Monday, Veterans Day: A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

• Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

• Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.