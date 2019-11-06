BE AWARE: I am hearing about a resurgence of those pesky, irritating telephone scammers saying they are from either the Social Security Administration or the IRS. These folks calling you do not work for the government. They are trying to get your personal information and use it to access your money and bank accounts. I would advise you to ignore the calls, don’t talk to them and also report the calls to local law enforcement. Do not give them any personal information.

MEDICARE: Just a quick reminder that the Medicare open enrollment period is open now, ending December 7. You can change your Medicare health coverage and add, drop, or change your drug coverage during this period. Call Della at 272-3620 to schedule an appointment with a Medicare counselor.

ACTIVITIES: We will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11, in honor of our many Veterans. Thank you for your service and assuring us of our freedoms. Be sure and attend the Veterans Day Parade on Saturday at 10 a.m. in downtown Garden City. Traditionally Golden Corral, IHOP, Applebee’s and many other restaurants offer free meals to Veterans on Monday. Call ahead to make sure. We are excited to have student visitors from Holcomb High School on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. The students are here to interact with us and to help us figure our new things to do with our IPads, tablets and smart phones. If your technology has been getting the best of you, come see us next Wednesday at 1 p.m. We have the Foot Clinic on the 13th. It is booked, but we are really close to adding a second morning each month for foot care, beginning this month. Stay tuned for that announcement. We are starting a new tradition this year: we are doing Christmas Light Tours, on four different nights in December. Call Della at 272-3620 to book your trip on Wednesday, Dec. 11, Tuesday, Dec. 17, Thursday, Dec. 19 or Monday, Dec. 23. Seating is limited, so please call early.

SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES:

Wednesday, Nov. 6: Line dancing 8:30 a.m.; Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Holcomb High School – Help with Smart Phones, Ipads & Tablets 1 p.m.; Strength Training 4; Dance with Moonshiners 7:30 p.m. ($5 donation per person)

Thursday, Nov. 7: Strength Training 9:30; Learn Wood Carving Class 9:30 a.m.; Art Class 10 a.m.: Bingo 10:30 a.m.; Skip Bo 1 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.; Cardio Exercise 4 p.m.; Stay Strong/Stay Healthy 5; PIYO/Yoga w/ Tessie

Friday, Nov. 8: Line Dancing 8:30 a.m.; Nurse 10:30; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9: The pool room is open from 1 to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 10: Duplicate Bridge is at 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11: CLOSED FOR VETERANS DAY

Tuesday, Nov. 12: Learn Wood Carving Class 9:30 a.m.; Strength Training 9:30 a.m.; Trivia Tuesday 11:45 a.m.; Pitch 12:30 p.m.; Cardio Exercise 4 p.m.; Stay Strong/Stay Healthy 5; PIYO/Yoga 6 p.m. w/Tessie

Wednesday, Nov. 13: Line dancing 8:30 a.m.; Completely Unraveled 9:30; Senior’s Voice Planning Committee 10:30 a.m.; Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Foot Clinic 1 p.m. (appointment required); Strength Training 4 p.m.; Dance with OK Cowboy 7:30 p.m. ($5 donation per person)

LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, Nov. 6: Chili Cheese Dog, Chips, Green Beans & Fruit

Thursday, Nov. 7: Swiss Cheeseburger w/ grilled onions, Seasoned Red Potatoes, Carrots & Chocolate Ice Cream

Friday, Nov. 8: Tuna Casserole, Corn Muffin, Peas & Fruit

Monday, Nov. 11: CLOSED FOR VETERANS DAY

Tuesday, Nov. 12: Turkey, Ham, Bacon on Croissant with Lettuce & Tomato, Potato Salad, Green Beans & Fruit

Wednesday, Nov. 13: Tater Tot Casserole, Lima Beans, Pasta Salad & Fruit