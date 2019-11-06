The Kansas Health Foundation recently awarded more than $1.6 million in grant money to 70 Kansas organizations, including several in the greater Garden City area.

The organization donated a $25,000 capacity building grant to Interfaith Housing & Community Services for the purchase and implementation of updated servers to increase client access, improve efficiency and expand services to low-income Kansans, specifically to residents in southern and western rural Kansas, according to a press release. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also received a $24,750 impact grant to offer training and mini-grants to increase the number of "Resist" chapters advocating against the vaping trend among young people in western Kansas.

NAMI Kansas, Russell Child Development Center and Youth Core Ministries were also each given $25,000 capacity building grants by KHF, according to the release. NAMI will use the funds to hire two quarter-time affiliate development specialists in Hays and Dodge City, allowing them expand the availability and capacity of programs and mental health support in northwest and southwest Kansas. Russell Child will formalize the early screening and development "Learn & Play" project curriculum to implement in other rural and isolated communities in southwest Kansas. Youth Core Ministries will use its allocated funds to strengthen its infrastructure by implementing a new secure portal and hiring an administrative coordinator to expand Core Circles programming to families below the 200% poverty level in five new communities: Atwood, Goodland, Meade, Herington and Harper.

The money is made available through KHF's Impact and Capacity Grants program, which was also used to fund 17 organizations earlier this year. In total, KHF has given roughly $2 million to 87 organizations in 2019. Under the program, qualifying organizations may receive grants of up to $25,000 to address goals related to at least one of KHF’s four impact areas: educational attainment, access to care, healthy behaviors or civic and community engagement.