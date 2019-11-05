PRATT — Paul Richard Jones entered the gates of Heaven on Sept. 15, 2019 at Parkwood Village in Pratt, Kansas. He was born on February 18, 1939 to Richard and Ruth (Sheperd) Jones in Pratt.

Paul married the love of his life which was “A Little Bit of Heaven” on August 9, 1965, to Carol Sue Conner. She survives.

He is also survived by their son, John Paul Jones and his wife Reatha Nadine Jones; one sister, Mary ”Vicki” Davis of Hutchinson; grandchildren Lewis Rose, Gwen and Danny Gimpel, Elizabeth Ann and Michael, Gunnar Paul, Grover Lee and Joshua Wyatt Jones and 17 great grandchildren; brother’s-in-law, Kenny Conner of Lawrence and Ron Holt of Wichita; sister’s-in-law, Mary Garten of Chickasha, Oklahoma, and Connie Holt of Wichita.

Paul was preceded in death by his father and mother; brothers John, Jesse and Grover Jones; sister’s, Elizabeth and Ida Jones; grandson, Skylar Levon Jones; brother’s-in-law, Michael Conner, William “Bill” Conner, Don Davis and Glen Garten; sister’s-in-law, Beverly Rickert, Nellie Jones and Connie Conner. He was also preceded in death by his beloved Shih Tzu, P.J.

Paul, Carol and P.J.’s favorite pastime was walking in Lemon Park.

The family requests memorials may be made to Lemon Park Lights, in care of Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Rd, Pratt, KS 67124.

Paul’s wishes were to have his body be donated to Anatomy Gifts of Maryland. Cremation has followed. A graveside service with military honors will be held at a later date at Greenlawn Cemetery.