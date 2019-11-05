Florence Irene Anderson, 96, of Liberty, Missouri passed away at Ashton Court Care Center, Friday, November 1, 2019. Florence was born November 14, 1922 to James and Gladys (Reedy) Johnston in Bartlett, Kansas. As a young child, she helped her family around the farm. But she enjoyed riding the horses and rounding up the cattle. She left school after 8th grade to help on the farm full time. In 1940, when she turned 18, she married Lloyd Anderson. She traveled the country with him for several years while he worked on the pipeline. In 1962, Florence moved back to Southeast Kansas where she continued to raise her family. She went back to school with her daughter Deborah and in 1969, the two ladies graduated together. In 1972, Florence moved with her children to Liberty, Missouri. She worked briefly for William Jewell College, before working for the Prosecutor’s Office, where she retired. She enjoyed sewing, baking, cooking, and gardening, but her first love was her family. Florence’s family was always #1.

Florence is preceded by her parents, two daughters Loy Dean and Deborah Beth Anderson, her great grandson Garrett, a brother Ernest Johnston and a sister Mildred Bennett.

She is survived by her daughter Karen Gibby of Liberty, Missouri. A granddaughter Karibeth (Gary) Tamme of Saint Louis, Missouri. She also leaves behind two great grandchildren Kallista and Colton Tamme, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019 at Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, Missouri. Funeral will be at the United Methodist Church in Bartlett, Kansas at 11 a.m. on November 9, 2019 with burial following in the Lake Creek Cemetery in Bartlett, Kansas.