Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab stopped by the Finney County Clerk's Office on Monday, one of many visits he and his team made ahead of Tuesday's Election Day.

The visit, he said, was largely to speak to clerks about this week's election and prepare for the higher profile 2020 election.

"We want to make sure we're focusing on security, security, security, security. We're not just dealing with nefarious political activists — we're dealing with foreign nationals," Schwab said. "And so we're working with our clerks to let them know what we see, so if they see it then they can report it and we can stop it."

One thing the office is monitoring are Facebook posts with false information about candidates and elections. When blatant lies are shared, they influence elections, he said.

"We want county clerks to be able to help us send the message that 'if you can't verify it, don't share it,' " he said.

Schwab also discussed with The Telegram a proposed constitutional amendment appearing for voter consideration on ballots Tuesday. If adopted, the amendment would cease the state's practice of adjusting census numbers for military personnel and students who are living in but are not permanent residents of certain Kansas counties.

Without the adjustments, military personnel and students would be counted in the districts in which they are currently living, rather than their permanent addresses.

Schwab has claimed the practice, in which government workers contact students and military personnel individually, is cumbersome and too expensive, reportedly costing more than $800,000. The secretary, who oversees state elections, has heavily supported adoption of the amendment, including placing resources arguing in its favor on the Secretary of State's website.

On Monday, Schwab reiterated the sentiment.

"Voting yes (on the amendment) would save the state $834,000 plus (and) we'd get numbers to the Legislature quicker for redistricting," Schwab told The Telegram. "A no vote would mean you still spend the money, the numbers come in later."

Schwab refuted claims and concerns that the amendment would affect a county's allocated grant money and number of congressional seats or the boundaries of districts for the House, Senate or state school board.

"It doesn't shift enough population to move a single line. And the Legislature still draws the lines anyway," he said. "But it does save us a lot of money and time."

Schwab also argued the amendment would not hurt rural areas because the adjustments are arbitrary, varying from person to person. Some students may report their permanent address to census workers, while others might claim their college town, he said. He said the census numbers are not used for federal races, but only for the state Legislature and state school board.

The question will be on all Kansas state ballots on Tuesday.