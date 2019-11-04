Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for Finney County's Election Day, this year giving residents a chance to vote for candidates in various local positions.

Garden City's voting districts are broken into wards, all with nearby polling locations at the First Southern Baptist Church, Presbyterian Church, Finney County Public Library, 4-H Building, Garden Valley Church, and First Assembly of God Church. The 4-H Building will host wards 1, 2 and 9, the Finney County Public Library wards 3 and 4, First Assembly of God wards 5 and 6, Garden Valley Church wards 7, 8, 10, 11, 12 and 13, the Presbyterian Church wards 14 and 15 and First Southern Baptist ward 16.

Directions are simpler for those living outside Garden City city limits: those living in the Holcomb voting district will vote at the Holcomb Recreation Center, while everyone else — including those in the Friend, Plymell, Pierceville and Kalvesta areas — will vote at the 4-H Building at the Finney County Fairgrounds.

For an interactive map of the wards, districts and polling locations, visit www.finneycounty.org/447/Polling-Locations.

Finney County voters will be able to select representatives for the Garden City Commission, Holcomb City Council, Garden City Community College Board of Trustees, Garden City USD 457 Board of Education, Holcomb USD 363 Board of Education and Drainage Ditch No. 2 Board of Directors.

Residents will also answer a local ballot question about the proposed continuation of the Building and Road and Maintenance Program, or BRMP, sales tax in Finney County and whether the state of Kansas should adopt a constitutional amendment that would cease census readjustment practices for students and military personnel living temporarily at campuses or bases.

The Finney County Clerk's Office will hold a post-election audit at 1 p.m. Friday, and the Finney County Commission will canvas election results at 9 a.m. Monday.