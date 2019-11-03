Races for Topeka City Council seats will be on Tuesday's general election ballot in four of the city's nine council districts but not in the other five, where the ballot will simply contain four school board races and a statewide ballot question.

Registered voters will be able to vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at various polling places maintained by the Shawnee County Election Office.

Before that, advance voting will continue to be offered from 8 a.m. to noon Monday in the election office at 3420 S.W. Van Buren, said Mark Stock, the county's assistant election commissioner.

Voters may check their registration, learn the address of their voting place and see a sample ballot — if one is available — by going to https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/VoterView/RegistrantSearch.do and typing in their county, first and last names and date of birth.

Four Topeka City Council seats will be up for a vote Tuesday. They are:

• The District 2 seat in northeast and North Topeka being vacated by Sandra Clear, who has held it since 2015. The candidates are Will Pope, Tamika Terry and Christina Valdivia-Alcala.

• The seat in southeast Topeka's District 4, where incumbent Tony Emerson is running unopposed.

• West-central Topeka's District 6 seat being vacated by Brendan Jensen, who has held it since 2015. The candidates are Hannah Naeger, Lucas Ryan and Clark W. Trammell.

• Southwest Topeka's District 8 seat, for which incumbent Jeffrey J. Coen is running against Spencer Duncan.

Tuesday's victors will win four-year terms on the council, where members are paid $20,000 a year.

Kansas voters, including those in Shawnee County, will also consider a constitutional amendment that would do away with census adjustments that are used in the process of drawing electoral district boundaries, while arranging for legislative and state board of education districts to be drawn using the same figures as Congressional districts.

Approving the amendment would end this state’s practice — which no other states use — of tweaking the U.S. Census by asking every resident college student and military member where they want to be counted.

Elections will also be held Tuesday in Shawnee County for municipal offices in the cities of Auburn, Rossville, Silver Lake and Willard; for the board of the Sherwood Improvement District; and for various area school boards.

Each registered voter in Topeka USD 501 will get to vote Tuesday in each of the races for four of the seven seats on its Board of Education, Stock said. The other three seats will next be up for a vote in 2021. School board positions are unpaid.

Candidates in the USD 501 race will be elected to four-year terms in:

• The District 1, Position 4 seat being vacated by Janel Johnson, who is not running after having held it since 2007. Candidates are TJ Brown and Lalo Munoz.

• The District 2, Position 5 seat being vacated by Peg McCarthy, who is not running after having held it since 2006. Candidates are Sue R. Bolley, Tracy Routsong and H. Dean Zajic.

• The District 3, Position 6 seat being vacated by Patrick Woods, who is not running after having held it since 2007. Melanie Stuart-Campbell is running unopposed.

• The Member At-Large seat being vacated by Nancy Kirk, who is not running after having held it since 2007. Candidates are C. Richard Bonebrake, Brent Hall and Keith Tatum.

School board elections are also being held Tuesday by seven other districts located fully or partially in Shawnee County.

They are Seaman USD 345, Auburn-Washburn USD 437, Shawnee Heights USD 450, Rossville USD 321, Mission Valley USD 330, Jefferson West USD 340 and Silver Lake USD 372.

For more information about Tuesday's elections, call the county election office at 785-251-5900.