The following people were booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies:

Jeffrey Dwaine Baker, 53, in connection with a felony drug possession, 11:35 p.m. 11/2.

Megan Ann Heinsohn, 28, in connection with a felony drug possession, 11:15 p.m. 11/2.

Raymond Arthur Johnson, 56, in connection with distributing opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants, 9:25 p.m. 11/2.