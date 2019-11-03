A local community college is hoping to offer a ticket to career fulfillment and economic stability for under-educated populations.

“Ultimately, our goal is to help people not only find jobs, but to find a career that can support them and their families for years to come,” said Susanne Yarmer.

Yarmer is an enrollment and career adviser for Barton Community College’s Center for Adult Education (CAE). The program is hosting an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the school’s Great Bend campus, 1025 Main St. Open to both prospective students and the general public, attendees will have the opportunity to meet with students, graduates, staff and partner agencies. Refreshments will be served.

The program’s high school diploma completion program via the General Equivalency Degree (GED) exams is the tip of the program’s iceberg, Yarmer said.

“We have programs where students can obtain other credentials such as welding or as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) career paths while simultaneously working on their diploma,” she said. “We also assist students with digital literacy skills, facilitate partner agencies to conduct workshops for career readiness and help find job shadowing opportunities.”

Yarmer also stressed the center serves people of all ages and backgrounds.

“We are here to help anyone and everyone,” she said. “We work with every kind of person you can imagine. Some people are down on their luck and come to see us and get help with their education, and the next thing you know, they have a satisfying career and a better quality of life. There’s nothing better than helping someone succeed for themselves and their families.”

For Danielle Wylot, success in the program was helped by a the staffs’ listening skills and a welcoming atmosphere.

“You are not rushed,” she said. “You can work at your own pace, so there is no pressure.”

In Julia Berryman’s case, CAE was the tipping point down a life filled with self-confidence, she said.

“I’ve been very hesitant about going back to further my education; I was afraid of failure,” she said. “That fear had stopped me for years from earning my GED. “In June of 2019, I completed my GED and I have never felt such a sense of accomplishment before. It was amazing!”