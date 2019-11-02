National tests showed that in 2019, Kansas fourth-graders and eighth-graders slipped from two years ago.

Those achieving at the basic level or above in fourth-grade math and reading stood at 79% and 66%, respectively. Both numbers were down from the last testing year of 2017.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress’ results revealed the Kansas students tested in eighth grade and reaching the basic level or above in math and reading in 2019 were at 70% and 74%, respectively. Those also were lower than the 2017 scores.

The Kansas State Department of Education’s website says the national test is “considered the ‘gold standard’ of assessments.” The Kansas State Board of Education will discuss the national test scores at its November meeting.

Not every student is tested across the country. The Kansas Education Department said "several thousand Kansas students in 279 buildings participated” in the 2019 tests.

The decline in Kansas student performance from 2017 to 2019 “will likely draw questions about school quality and funding,” wrote Mark Tallman, associate executive director of the Kansas Association of School Boards.

Tallman noted that it tests “a small sample of students in each state" and the latest national test scores “were flat.” It will take time for improvements to follow new school funding in Kansas, Tallman wrote in his analysis.

Kansas students achieved higher scores earlier in this century. For example, in fourth-grade math, those achieving at least the basic level stood at 90% in 2011, and in reading, 72% in 2009. In eighth-grade math, those at basic or above were 80% in 2011, and in reading, at 80% in 2009.

Ten years ago, Tallman wrote, Kansas was one of the highest-performing states, and now, it reflects the national average.

Nationally, nearly 300,000 students in fourth grade and eighth grade were tested in 2019 in math and reading. Reading results were down for both grades in 2019, compared to 2017. The math results for the younger students showed increases, but there were declines in for the older students, from 2017 figures.