SATURDAY, NOV. 2

Dia de los Muertos: Celebrate this traditional Mexican holiday with a free Garden City Arts festival, now scheduled to take place at Hot Spot, 407 N. Eighth St., due to cold weather. The fun will begin at 10 a.m. with music and dance performances, free, family-friendly art activities and several food vendors. Activities will continue until 5 p.m.

Harry Potter Saturday: Finish off a spooky week with a free interactive screening of “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” along with crafts, games and activities. The magical afternoon will run from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Finney County Public Library.

Banner Art Auction: See and bid for dozens of pieces by local artists at Downtown Vision’s 12th Annual Banner Art Auction. Tickets are $44 and can only be purchased ahead of time. A 6 p.m. cocktail hour will be followed by a 7 p.m. dinner and live art auction, all at the Clarion Inn.

MONDAY, NOV. 4

Story Time at the Zoo: Preschool children and their caregivers can gather for a story, craft, activity and meet-up with zoo animal ambassadors at this weekly story time at the Finnup Center for Conservation Education, located next to Lee Richardson Zoo. The session will run from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

Boards and Bricks: Families of all ages can gather at the Finney County Public Library to build Lego creations and play board games together at this weekly event, running 4 to 6 p.m. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

TUESDAY, NOV. 5

ELECTION DAY: Stop by your polling place Tuesday to cast your vote for multiple local elections. To find your polling place or access several Election Day resources, visit /www.finneycounty.org/438/Elections. Early voting is open now at the Finney County Clerk’s Office.

Adulting 101: Learn what it takes to be an adult at these weekly classes at the Finney County Public Library, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Each class explores a different topic. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

GCA Acrylic Pour: Learn about a new, unpredictable artistic process at this acrylic pour class at Garden City Arts. Each participant will get to do two pours over 8x10 panels. The class runs from 7 to 9 p.m. and costs $30 ($25 for members). Register ahead of time to secure a spot.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6

Club Read: Meet at the Finney County Public Library at 9:45 a.m. for this adult library book club aimed at adults with intellectual disabilities. Participants will listen to a book read aloud by staff and then watch a movie based on the book. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

Wee Readers at the Library: Enjoy a read-aloud, sing-along story time for babies and toddlers at the Finney County Public Library, this week themed as a costume parade. Parents and children 0 to 5 years old are welcome to join from 10:30 to 11 a.m. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

GCA Art Social: Make mini collages at this monthly drop-in art session at Garden City Arts. The activity is $10 ($5 for members) and will be available from 7 to 9 p.m. Enroll ahead of time to ensure a spot.

THURSDAY, NOV. 7

Knowledge at Noon: Celebrate the seasons by turning something old, in this case, a piece of used glassware, into something new with mod podge. The crafty session will run from noon to 1 p.m. at the Finney County Extension Office, 501 S. Ninth St.

INK Writing Club: Stop by the Finney County Public Library for this biweekly book writing club for teens, ages 10 to 17, meeting from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

GCA Blushing Artiste: Enjoy some wine at this step-by-step group painting class from 7 to 9 p.m. at Garden City Arts. Register ahead of time for $35 ($30 for members) at Garden City Arts.

FRIDAY, NOV. 8

Game Night: Children, teens and adults are welcome to this weekly game night, including video games, board games, role-playing games and more. The fun begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Finney County Public Library. Anyone 10 and under must be accompanied by someone 16 years old or older. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

GCA Make-It Take-It: Kids and guardians are invited to attend this monthly class to explore new art techniques. This month, participants will make Christmas cards. The class will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and is $10 for an adult and child pair ($5 for members). Walk-ins are welcome, but register ahead of time to guarantee a spot.

Second Friday Cinema: Guests of all ages are welcome to visit the Finney County Public Library for this free monthly screening, sponsored by the library and Garden City Arts. This month’s movie, “Bill Cunningham: New York,” is a documentary profiling Bill Cunningham, a veteran New York City fashion photographer. It will begin at 7:30 p.m. alongside refreshments.

SATURDAY, NOV. 9

GCA Christmas Tree: Kids ages 5 to 7 will use printmaking and drawing techniques to create their dream Christmas tree on paper. All trees will go on display at the Finney County Historical Museum as part of their holiday themed Front Door Exhibit in December. The class will run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Garden City Arts and is $5 (free for members). Register ahead of time at Garden City Arts.

Downtown Holiday Open House: Stop by downtown Garden City retailers and take advantage of all-day deals ahead of the holidays. Many stores will have special offers from about 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

GCA Art Drop-In: Stop by anytime between 1 and 3 p.m. for these free, family-friendly art-making stations at Garden City Arts, this month inspired by artist Wayne Thiebaud.

GCA Dream Big: Children ages 8 to 17 will dream up the ultimate Christmas present at this Garden City Arts class, making it come to life with mixed media techniques. The completed drawings will go on display at the Finney County Historical Museum as part of their holiday themed Front Door Exhibit in December. The class will run from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and is $5 (free for members). Enroll at Garden City Arts ahead of time to secure a spot.