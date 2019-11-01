MONDAY, NOV. 4



KEARNY COUNTY — Kearny County Commission: 8 a.m. in the county courthouse, 304 N. Main St., Lakin.

FINNEY COUNTY — Finney County Commission: 8:30 a.m. in the commission meeting room at the County Administrative Building, 311 N. Ninth St.

STEVENS COUNTY — Stevens County Commission: 8:30 a.m. in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 200 E. Seventh St., Hugoton.

WICHITA COUNTY — Wichita County Commission: 8:30 a.m. in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 206 S. Fourth St., Leoti.

LANE COUNTY — Lane County Commission: 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 144 S. Lane St., Dighton.

STANTON COUNTY — Stanton County Commission: 10 a.m. in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 201 N. Main St., Johnson.

HUGOTON — Hugoton City Council: 5:15 p.m. in the council meeting room at Hugoton City Hall, 114 E. Fifth St.

GARDEN CITY — Traffic Advisory Board: 5:30 p.m. in the commission chamber on the second floor of the City Administrative Center, 301 N. Eighth St.

MONTEZUMA — Montezuma City Council: 7 p.m. in the council meeting room at Montezuma City Hall, 300 W. Geronimo St.

SUBLETTE — Sublette City Council: 7 p.m. in the council meeting room at Sublette City Hall, 103 N. Cody St.

LEOTI — Leoti City Council: 7 p.m. in the council meeting room at Leoti City Hall, 406 S. Main St.

SCOTT CITY — Scott City Council: 7:30 p.m. in the council meeting room at Scott City Hall, 221 W. Fifth St.

CIMARRON — Cimarron City Council: 7:30 p.m. in the council meeting room at Cimarron City Hall, 119 S. Main St.

TUESDAY, NOV. 5



HAMILTON COUNTY — Hamilton County Commission: 8:30 a.m. (MT) in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 219 Main St., Syracuse.

GRANT COUNTY — Grant County Commission: 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 108 S. Glenn St., Ulysses.

GARDEN CITY — Garden City Commission: 1 p.m. in the commission chamber on the second floor of the City Administrative Center , 301 N. Eighth St.

SCOTT COUNTY — Scott County Commission: 3 p.m. in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 303 Court St., Scott City.

GARDEN CITY — Zoo Advisory Board: 5 p.m. at the Finnup Center, 312 E. Finnup Drive.

DEERFIELD — Deerfield City Council: 6 p.m. at City Hall, 622 N. Main St.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6



SATANTA — Satanta City Council: 7 p.m. in the council meeting room at Satanta City Hall, 503 Ponca Ave.

THURSDAY, NOV. 7



JOHNSON CITY — Johnson City Council: 5 p.m. in the council meeting room at Hugoton City Hall, 206 S. Main St.