The Telegram has limited its police beat to arrests including felony charges in order to devote more time to covering local news. Any related misdemeanor charges are listed second. Members of the public can request full jail logs by calling the Finney County Sheriff’s Office at 620-272-3700. The GCPD’s arrest logs are available online at p2c.gcpolice.org/dailybulletin.aspx. Contact newsroom@gctelegram.com with any questions.

Garden City Police Department

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Manuel David Acevedo, 28, 3201 N. Campus Drive, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. on allegations of distributing an unknown substance and interfering with a law enforcement officer, as well as allegations of using or possessing drug paraphernalia with the intent to use and driving under the influence, an out of court warrant and warrant for failure to appear in court.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Jose Antonio Veloz, 20, 405 W. Foltz Road, was arrested at 12:35 a.m. on allegations of attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and distributing a hallucinogenic, as well as allegations of reckless driving, using or possessing drug paraphernalia with the intent to use, possessing a hallucinogenic drug, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

Friday, Oct. 25

Hector Ricardo Vale, 40, 909 Pale St., was arrested at 6:10 p.m. on allegations of possessing a stimulant and distributing or possessing drug paraphernalia with the intent distribute for illegal use, as well as an allegation of using or possessing drug paraphernalia with intent to use.

Jonathan Neal Rich, 25, 609 W. Second St., was arrested at 10:12 p.m. on allegations of using or possessing drug paraphernalia with the intent to use, possessing a stimulant and interfering with a law enforcement officer, as well as an order to arrest and detain.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Justin Eugene Smith, 27, Manhattan, was arrested at 8:21 a.m. on an allegation of attempted burglary, as well as an allegation of theft of property or services.

Ismael Hernandez-More, 26, 804 W. Hamilton St., was arrested at 11:05 p.m. on allegations of aggravated assault and burglary, as well as a bond revocation.

Finney County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Robert Garcia, 29, Dalhart, Texas, was arrested at 4:49 p.m. on an allegation of distributing opiate opium narcotics or stimulants, as well as allegations of using or possessing drug paraphernalia with the intent to use, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, criminal use of a weapon, and driving without vehicle liability insurance.

Kimberly Marie Garcia, 29, Amarillo, Texas, was arrested at 4:49 p.m. on an allegation of distributing opiate opium narcotics or stimulants, as well as allegations of criminal use of weapons or using or possessing drug paraphernalia with the intent to use.

Friday, Oct. 25

Alan Michael Garcia, 40, 309 W. Mary St., was arrested at 6 p.m. on a court ordered sanction.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Kevin Jade Benitez, 19, 3905 Damon Road, was arrested at 9 a.m. on an allegation of using or possessing drug paraphernalia with the intent to use, as well as allegations of driving under the influence, following another vehicle too closely, driving a vehicle with defective brakes and driving with a suspended licensed.

Kansas Highway Patrol

Friday, Oct. 25

Edward Raymond Dreiling, 64, 1114 W. Campbell St., was arrested at 8:43 a.m. on an allegation of driving under the influence, as well as an allegation of transporting an open container.