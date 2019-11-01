The Garden City Police Department is requesting assistance from the community in their investigation of an alleged rape near Garden City Community College.

At 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to St. Catherine Hospital where a female victim told police she had been sexually assaulted at her vehicle, which was parked near GCCC. According to a press release, the woman told officers she had been approached from behind by an unknown man who forced her into the vehicle and sexually assaulted her.

At the time of the incident, the suspect was reportedly wearing black sweat pants, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black-t-shirt and a dark-colored baseball cap. He was described as being six feet tall with an athletic build and brown or black messy, curly hair.

The incident is still under investigation. The GCPD asks community members with any information on the alleged assault to call the department at 620-276-1300 or Crime Stoppers at 620-275-7807 if they wish to remain anonymous. Locals can also text their tip and "GCTIP" to TIP-411 (847-411).