The Garden City High School Career Center is accepting applications for next summer's Hugh O’Brien Youth (HOBY) Leadership Seminar. Sophomores are encouraged to apply for a chance to be GCHS's representative at the seminar.

Completed applications are due back to the Career Center by Friday, Nov. 22. The seminar will take place June 2020 at a Kansas university.

The Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Seminar is one of the oldest and most prominent youth leadership organizations in the world. The criteria for selection of student representatives includes leadership ability/potential, sensitivity to others, courage to speak out, creative problem solving and good oral and/or written communication skills, with an emphasis on personal incentive and leadership potential.

For more information, call Kae Lee Armstrong, GCHS career counselor, at 620-805-5426.