Slick streets and roads contributed to a multitude of traffic crashes Thursday morning in and around Topeka after an inch and a half of snow fell in the area.

One crash caused substantial damage to an intersection just south of downtown Topeka.

Police Lt. Manny Munoz said in that crash, which occurred around 2:30 a.m., a vehicle went up and over a curb at the southeast corner of S.W. 13th and Topeka Boulevard.

Before it struck a building at that location, the vehicle took out a fire hydrant and a street light pole.

Water from the hydrant sprayed into the air and froze on the street, causing a major traffic hazard when the water was freezing on the street.

Crews from the city and Evergy power remained on the scene as of 6 a.m. to repair damage and treat streets at that location.

Both north- and southbound traffic on S.W. Topeka Boulevard near S.W. 13th was down to one lane early Thursday to give crews room to work on the road.

Numerous other crashes and slide-offs on city streets and area highways were being reported Thursday in the Topeka area.

As a result, the city and county early Thursday entered walk-in accident reporting for collisions not involving injuries.

The National Weather Service said the 1.5 inches of snow that started falling on Wednesday had ended by midnight, with no significant amount reported on Thursday.

The snow had moved to the east as of early Thursday, with sunshine and afternoon highs on Halloween expected in the mid-40s in Topeka.